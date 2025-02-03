View from Santorini: the vacation paradise could soon experience a major earthquake. KEYSTONE

More than 200 tremors have shaken the Greek vacation paradise of Santorini within 48 hours. They tend to get stronger: people are now fleeing the island.

No time? blue News summarizes for you More than 200 earthquakes with a magnitude of between 3 and 4.7 on the Richter scale have shaken Santorini within 48 hours.

Because the tremors are getting stronger, a major earthquake is feared.

More than 200 tremors within 48 hours have shaken the Greek island of Santorini and the surrounding islets. The series of earthquakes began on January 24. The experts cannot give the all-clear, especially as the earth tremors tend to increase in magnitude.

The quakes fluctuate between 3 and 4.7, which indicates that the main quake has not yet occurred, seismologists told Greek media. Many residents have already left the popular vacation island in the eastern Mediterranean and the civil protection has arrived instead.

Ferries fully booked

Santorini spent the night into Monday outdoors or in their cars, reported the newspaper "To Proto Thema". The ferries to Piraeus and Athens are full and some flights are already fully booked.

🚨 Santorini Earthquakes 🚨



Five earthquakes between magnitude 4.5 to 4.8 occurred 20 km NE of Santorini volcano, Greece on 3 February 2025.



Santorini erupted in 1600 BC and buried the city of Akrotiri and possibly gave rise to the legend of Atlantis. pic.twitter.com/t2r2ynUqOY — Dr John Seach (@johnseach) February 3, 2025

The Greek government held an emergency meeting yesterday evening. Civil protection units were sent to Santorini as a precautionary measure, and the military is also preparing for a possible relief operation, reported the news channel ERTnews.

The authorities are asking residents to adhere to the emergency plans and instructions; schools will remain closed and events are prohibited. Due to the risk of tsunamis in the event of a major quake, people should stay away from harbors and coastal areas.

Keep away from the coast

Pool owners should also empty their pools - the pool water could move so much in the event of a major quake that it could cause even more damage. Even volcanic eruptions cannot be ruled out by the experts - these could be caused by possible severe earth tremors.

Schools on Santorini will remain closed on Monday due to ongoing seismic activity. Authorities, including Civil Protection officials, made the decision after increased tremors were detected near the sea between Santorini and Amorgos, Greece 🇬🇷



Residents are urged to avoid… pic.twitter.com/jn4uZIN7Ry — LeanneSpurs 🇬🇧 (@LeanneSpurs) February 3, 2025

"The nightmare of 1956 returns", headlined the newspaper "Ta Nea" on Monday. Back then, two quakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.2 and the subsequent tsunamis in the region claimed dozens of victims and caused severe damage.

Around Santorini, in addition to a spectacular crater of the island's volcano, there are other volcanoes under the sea surface as well as tectonic plates that can cause strong earthquakes through their movements.