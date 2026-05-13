The car industry is expecting to cut 35,000 jobs. (archive picture) Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

The transition to electromobility is putting the car industry under further pressure. According to the industry association, around 225,000 jobs could be lost by 2035.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The German automotive industry could lose around 225,000 jobs by 2035, significantly more than previously expected.

The supplier industry is particularly affected by the transition to electromobility.

According to the association, around 100,000 jobs will already be lost between 2019 and 2025.

Industry representatives are warning of an ongoing location crisis with high costs, bureaucracy and expensive energy. Show more

The German Association of the Automotive Industry expects further significant job losses in the automotive industry. "Unfortunately, according to current calculations, we have to assume a loss of 225,000 jobs by 2035, i.e. around 35,000 more jobs than previously assumed," VDA President Hildegard Müller told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

Of these, 100,000 jobs had already been lost between 2019 and 2025, Müller continued. Originally, the VDA had predicted 190,000 job losses in the time corridor from 2019 to 2035. "Suppliers are particularly affected because many jobs will be lost in the supplier industry on the way from the combustion engine to electromobility," explained the VDA boss.

"Serious and persistent location crisis"

Müller also cited "a serious and persistent location crisis" in Germany and Europe as the cause of the negative development. "And conditions are deteriorating noticeably. High taxes and levies, expensive energy, high wage costs, excessive bureaucracy - the list of challenges goes on," she said.

Earlier, Nicola Leibinger-Kammüller, CEO of mechanical engineering company Trumpf, also painted a gloomy picture of the German economy. "The economic situation in Germany has never been so dramatic since the end of the war. Corona was nothing compared to that," she told Handelsblatt.

At an internal in-house exhibition at Trumpf, she had never seen so many frustrated entrepreneurs in one place. Many small and medium-sized companies were suffocating in bureaucracy and were reaching the limits of their possibilities. "We are losing our industrial base," warned the laser specialist's boss.