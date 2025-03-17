The cost of real estate financing in Switzerland is rising sharply - and there is no end in sight. This is reported by "Finanz und Wirtschaft".
Anyone who wants to take out a mortgage at the moment has to dig deeper into their pockets. The benchmark values for real estate loans have risen noticeably across all terms - especially for long-term loans.
The gap between ten-year and two-year mortgage rates has widened to 0.49 percentage points - the highest level since November 2022.
Nine providers now charge more than 2 percent for a ten-year mortgage. Generali remains the cheapest with a stable 1.7 percent, while Raiffeisen has the most expensive offer at 2.27 percent. For shorter terms, BVK offers the best conditions at 1.42 percent (three years) and 1.52 percent (five years).
For two-year loans, Swissquote is the cheapest at 1.25 percent, while Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) has the most expensive offer at 1.71 percent.
Germany as an interest rate driver
But why are mortgage rates rising so quickly? One of the main reasons lies in developments on the European bond markets. Switzerland is following Germany's interest rate policy in particular.
There, the CDU/CSU, SPD and the Greens have heralded a fiscal turnaround, resulting in higher government spending and thus rising yields. As swap rates - an important refinancing factor for banks - are also moving upwards in lockstep, mortgages in Switzerland are automatically becoming more expensive.
For property buyers, this means that those who opt for a long-term mortgage will have to dig deeper into their pockets. At the same time, shorter terms are becoming more attractive again - a trend that could intensify in the coming months.
