The Swiss family business Sigvaris is cutting 140 jobs in eastern Switzerland. Internal transfers and retirements are intended to mitigate the effects.

Sven Ziegler

Sigvaris, a leading manufacturer of compression stockings, is planning to cut up to 140 jobs in Eastern Switzerland. Production and logistics will be partly relocated to other European countries. This was reported by the "Tagblatt" newspaper.

The job cuts at the Wittenbach and St. Gallen sites will be implemented in stages from 2025 to 2026, with internal transfers and retirements intended to mitigate the impact. The 160-year-old company employs around 1600 people worldwide.

Despite the downsizing, global management will be relocated from Winterthur to St. Gallen in order to ensure competitiveness and maintain the location. According to the Tagblatt, the company will also continue to carry out special productions in Switzerland. However, no further questions were answered.

Record turnover in 2018

Sigvaris cites well-known factors in its reasons: considerable price pressure, rising production costs and the strength of the Swiss franc, which is affecting exports.

The company still posted record sales in 2018. Sigvaris sells its products in over 70 countries.

Within the space of a few hours, Sigvaris is the second Swiss company with a long tradition to relocate jobs abroad. On Tuesday, it was already announced that Hoffmann Neopac is moving a good three dozen jobs from Lake Thun to the Netherlands.

The long-established can manufacturer says it is suffering from the strong Swiss franc. It has also lost important Swiss customers. 37 full-time jobs will be cut in the metal division and three production lines relocated.