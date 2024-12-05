Now it's getting dicey: Leo KoGuan (left) sells his Tesla shares. Pictured with Tesla founder Elon Musk. X

For Tesla shareholder Leo KoGuan, it is clear that you have to keep your belongings safe. The largest Tesla shareholder fears a third world war. He warns of a stock market crash.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The stock market world is holding its breath. The largest Tesla shareholder Leo KoGuan warns of a stock market crash like a hundred years ago.

Last week, he sold a large proportion of his Tesla shares. This is because of the current situation in the world: he warns of a third world war.

The words of Leo KoGuan (69), until recently one of Tesla's largest shareholders and known in financial circles as the "Tesla whale", make people sit up and take notice. The billionaire investor is sounding the alarm on the "X" platform: "I think the Third World War is here. A stock market crash like 1929 is imminent."

KoGuan has sold massive amounts of Tesla shares in recent weeks. Instead of continuing to bet on the electric car manufacturer, he now relies on 3-month Treasury bills - one of the safest investments in the world, backed by the US government. The investor justifies this radical reorientation of his portfolio with the tense global situation, the enormous national debt and budget deficits in the USA, as reported by Blick.

🚨 BREAKING: $TSLA 3rd largest shareholder Leo KoGuan sells his shares citing the need to hedge his portfolio against a possible market crash reminiscent of 1929 https://t.co/9SreLrWliw pic.twitter.com/dvOck3qyNI — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) December 3, 2024

In May, KoGuan still held 27.7 million Tesla shares, which made up the majority of his estimated 13.5 billion dollar fortune. With his investments and skillful trading in Tesla options, he built up an impressive financial empire. But now even he seems to be losing confidence in the markets.

Between crash warning and record highs

Ironically, the New York Stock Exchange continues to record highs. The Dow Jones closed above the 45,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday - a sign of the unbroken euphoria of many investors. But KoGuan's warning could be a wake-up call: is the global economy really facing a historic crisis?

For KoGuan, the situation is clear: the USA is facing a financial acid test. According to him, the combination of geopolitical tensions and uncontrolled debt burdens could lead to a catastrophe reminiscent of the stock market crash of 1929 - an event that plunged the global economy into depression.

While most investors continue to bet on rising prices, KoGuan has long since taken the emergency exit. It remains to be seen whether his gloomy forecast will become reality or whether the markets will prove him wrong. One thing is certain: the financial world will not be able to ignore his warning.

The global economic situation is not clear-cut

The current economic situation paints a mixed picture. In Switzerland, the Federal Government's Expert Group on Economic Forecasts is forecasting below-average economic growth of 1.2% for 2024, with a moderate acceleration to 1.6% in 2025, as can be seen on the Seco website.

Internationally, some experts predicted dramatic stock market crashes at the beginning of 2024, with expected price losses of up to 40 %. These fears have not yet materialized; the markets have shown minor corrections and volatile phases, but no comprehensive collapse, according to Finanzen.net.

Nevertheless, uncertainty remains. Some analysts are warning of possible corrections in the coming years, particularly in 2025, writes Börse Online.

Overall, the economic situation is characterized by regional differences. While Switzerland is experiencing moderate growth, the global markets remain volatile. An immediate stock market crash does not seem likely at present, but investors should continue to monitor developments closely.

