For months, locals and experts have been puzzling over a mysterious hill in Peru. Now scientists are providing initial findings and giving the all-clear. Watch the video for fascinating footage of the phenomenon.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Cusco region, an unusual, small cone with a central opening has been causing a great deal of public interest since November 2024.

Scientists carried out measurements and sample analyses in July to scientifically record the phenomenon.

Initial results show that there is no acute danger from the "smallest volcano in the world". It is a mud volcano without magma, lava or high temperatures. Show more

A supposedly new mini volcano in Peru, which is around 60 centimetres high, recently caused a stir in the local media. A team from the Geophysical Institute of Peru has now investigated the conspicuous geological phenomenon on site.

Initial measurements revealed: The so-called "smallest volcano in the world" is actually a mud volcano. It is a structure created by rising gases that transport clayey sediments and groundwater to the surface - without any lava, magma or heat development.

The good news is that there is no danger from volcanic activity. In addition to temperature measurements, the scientists also carried out chemical analyses and used drones to create a 3D model of the hill. A public event was also held to inform the public about the differences between active volcanoes and this natural phenomenon.

