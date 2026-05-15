Humpback whale Timmy lies off the German island of Pöl in mid-April. Now a dead animal has been discovered near a Danish island. KEYSTONE

A dead whale is floating in the sea off the coast of the Danish island of Anholt. According to an expert, it is a humpback whale. What is known so far?

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Update 9.23 a.m.: As "Bild" reports, citing Danish media, the local authorities want to take a tissue sample from the dead whale when the tide is low. An official says that the animal is 10 to 15 meters long and its skin looks badly damaged. Timmy's tracking device had not been transmitting since Sunday.

Marked: the island of Anholt. Timmy was released further northwest in the Skagerrak on May 2. Google Earth

A dead whale has been discovered off the Danish island of Anholt. The animal was lying about 75 meters off the coast and had probably been dead for some time, the news agency Ritzau reported, citing the environmental authority Miljøstyrelsen.

It was initially unclear whether it was the whale "Timmy", which first beached off Timmendorfer Strand at the end of March and was transported to the Skagerrak (North Sea) around a month later.

According to a local wildlife warden, it is probably a humpback whale. The animal is estimated to be 10 to 15 meters long, he told TV 2 Østjylland.

There are currently no plans to recover the whale. This could change if the carcass drifts closer to the coast, he added.