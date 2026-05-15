Whale carcass discovered in the Baltic SeaIs Timmy dead? Tissue sample should bring certainty
dpa
15.5.2026 - 09:25
A dead whale is floating in the sea off the coast of the Danish island of Anholt. According to an expert, it is a humpback whale. What is known so far?
DPA
15.05.2026, 09:25
15.05.2026, 09:26
dpa
Update 9.23 a.m.: As "Bild" reports, citing Danish media, the local authorities want to take a tissue sample from the dead whale when the tide is low. An official says that the animal is 10 to 15 meters long and its skin looks badly damaged. Timmy's tracking device had not been transmitting since Sunday.
A dead whale has been discovered off the Danish island of Anholt. The animal was lying about 75 meters off the coast and had probably been dead for some time, the news agency Ritzau reported, citing the environmental authority Miljøstyrelsen.
It was initially unclear whether it was the whale "Timmy", which first beached off Timmendorfer Strand at the end of March and was transported to the Skagerrak (North Sea) around a month later.