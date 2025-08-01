The trade deficit is said to be the reason for the US tariff hammer, but a comparison shows that there must be other motives. Does the 39% have anything to do with the pharmaceutical industry that Donald Trump is targeting?

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump's tariff hammer also surprises the US media, which justifies the 39% with the trade deficit.

Comparison: These countries have an even higher trade deficit than Switzerland - and these are their tariffs.

The tariff hammer could have something to do with the pharmaceutical industry, which is responsible for 60% of Swiss exports to the US.

Trump is currently targeting the pharmaceutical industry, as shown by an ultimatum that also affects Roche and Novartis. Show more

"Switzerland is shocked by the 39% US tariff - one of the highest in the world", marvels the New York Times. The country is "gobsmacked", notes the Wall Street Journal."They've always described themselves as a small, export-oriented country," explains Bloomberg Television."So this is obviously a big blow."

As far as Donald Trump's motive for punishing Switzerland in this way is concerned, these American media agree: the country has "lost out" because of the trade deficit, as "Bloomberg Television" puts it. Switzerland is ranked 13th in the corresponding list.

These countries fare even worse than Switzerland:

Top 12 trade deficit with the USA China

Mexico

Vietnam

Ireland

Ireland Germany

Taiwan

Japan

South Korea

Canada

Thailand

India

Italy Show more

And here are the tariffs that apply to these countries:

Current US tariffs China: 30 percent

Mexico: 25 percent (for another 90 days)

Vietnam: 20 percent

Ireland: 15 percent (EU)

Germany: 15 percent (EU)

Taiwan: 20 percent

Japan: 15 percent

South Korea: 15 percent

Canada: 35 percent

Thailand: 19 percent

India: 25 percent

Italy: 15 percent (EU) Show more

At 39%, Switzerland is therefore penalized disproportionately harshly. Only Syria with 41 percent and Laos and Myanmar with 40 percent face even higher trade barriers.

Trump's attack on the pharmaceutical industry

Apart from this, Washington only includes goods in the trade deficit, not services. The high level of Swiss direct investment in the USA , which amounted to a good 358 million dollars last year, has clearly not made the White House any kinder.

How did Trump come up with 39 percent? The tariff hammer could have something to do with an industry that dominates Swiss exports to the USA: pharmaceutical companies account for 60 percent of exports. And the US president is currently targeting them.

Yesterday, Thursday, the White House spokeswoman presented a letter that Donald Trump had sent to 17 large pharmaceutical companies - including Novartis and Roche. The 79-year-old has given the companies 60 days to lower their prices, explains Karoline Leavitt.

"Reduce drug prices by 1000 percent"

In fact, Americans pay significantly more for medicines than the rest of the world. This was also a topic during the election campaign - and after taking office, Trump tried to counteract this with corresponding decrees in April and May. Judging by the current ultimatum, these were unsuccessful.

Americans pay the most for medicines in the world. Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker

On July 23, Trump made it clear in his own way that he is serious: "We will reduce drug prices by 1000 percent, by 1100, 1200, 1300, 1400, 700, 600. Not by 30 or 40 or 50 percent, but by figures that have never even been dreamed of."

Trump: We will have reduced drugs prices by a 1000%, 1100, 1200, 1300, 1400… Not 30 or 50%, pic.twitter.com/K8SEtElTl9 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2025

Trump is not expected to let up on the issue: With a noticeable reduction in drug prices, the New Yorker could make up ground with those affected by the cuts to healthcare made by his so-called Big Beautiful Bill.

Bad timing

How the Swiss pharmaceutical giants react to Trump's ultimatum could therefore have an impact on the entire export industry. The problem: Novartis and Roche still have until the end of September to act.

The Federal Council, on the other hand, only has five days left to fend off the tariff blow, which could have fatal consequences for some Swiss companies: Listed companies make 30 percent of their turnover in the USA, the NZZ knows.

On the other hand, Trump has also imposed higher tariffs on China and the EU - Beijing was once supposed to pay a 60 percent tariff. Brussels had threatened Washington with 30 percent before agreeing on 15 percent. So for once, it gives hope that the US president is so inconsistent.