Building a home has become unaffordable for many Swiss people due to the sharp rise in real estate prices. (symbolic image) sda

The Swiss are finding it increasingly difficult to buy their own home. Even with an above-average household income, there is often not enough money.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss people can hardly afford a house anymore.

This means that the hurdles to buying a house or apartment are getting bigger and bigger.

According to UBS, even with an above-average household income of CHF 200,000, only just under half of all properties advertised nationwide are affordable. Show more

Because home ownership costs more and more, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Swiss people to buy an apartment or house. According to a UBS study, younger households in particular are increasingly having to postpone a purchase or forego it altogether.

"Thanks to low mortgage interest rates, homeowners are once again paying lower housing costs than tenants for a comparable apartment," said UBS real estate expert Thomas Rieder at a media conference on Thursday. The demand would therefore be there.

The problem is the shortage of supply. According to the UBS study, new construction activity is currently a third lower than the average of the last 15 years. Anyone wishing to purchase residential property will therefore have to dig deeper into their wallets this year. Prices for condominiums are expected to rise by 3 percent and for single-family homes by 4 percent, said Rieder. "That's quite a bit of momentum that we can expect on the owner-occupied housing market this year."

This means that the hurdles to buying a house or apartment are becoming ever greater. According to UBS, even with an above-average household income of CHF 200,000, only just under half of all properties advertised nationwide are still affordable. Around the city of Zurich, for example, there are only communities that are affordable in this income category from a travel time of 20 minutes.

Younger households in particular rarely have the necessary financial means and are forced to save for longer and are now increasingly having to accept moving away from the city center, said Rieder. According to the study, the proportion of homeowners under the age of 65 has fallen significantly in recent years.

Rents are also rising

Meanwhile, rents are also expected to rise this year, according to the UBS study. According to UBS, asking rents will increase by 2.5 percent and existing rents by 1.5 percent.

At the same time, the number of vacant rental apartments is likely to fall further, particularly due to the ageing population. The reason for this is that people move less as they get older, said UBS real estate expert Matthias Holzhey. On the one hand, there is a risk that people will move less because of high market rents.

In addition, thanks to the good financial situation of baby boomers, a reduction in living conditions is usually not financially necessary. "Overall, this is leading to a freeze in the real estate market," said Holzhey.