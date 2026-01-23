It’s hot, the sun is blazing, and your phone is burning up in your hands. This can cause permanent damage to your smartphone. Here’s the best way to protect your device from the heat.

Take a few photos on the beach in the blazing sun, and your phone will feel like you could fry an egg on it. Not only is this annoying and uncomfortable for your hands, but it also damages the device. That’s why you should protect your smartphone from the heat to prevent permanent damage. “It’s best not to leave it directly in the sun,” advises Steffen Herget from the IT magazine “c’t.” “And under no circumstances should you just leave it lying in the car.”

Don’t let it get to the point where it shuts itself off

“Modern smartphones often shut down or issue warnings, especially in the heat,” says Herget. However, you shouldn’t rely blindly on any protective features; instead, keep in mind that things start to get critical once the temperature rises above 30 or 35 degrees.

“The components most likely to be damaged by excessive heat are the display and the battery. And the damage is often permanent.” This can manifest as parts of the display no longer working or showing different colors. And once the battery has been seriously overheated, it permanently loses capacity.

Here’s an overview of five tips to prevent your smartphone from overheating and to avoid damage to the device: