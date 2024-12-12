Locals from Ischgl can still get cheaper ski tickets - in neighboring Samnaun GR. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

The same rules should apply to everyone. This is what the EU is pleading for. But Ischgl refuses to comply and finds a loophole in Switzerland. Locals simply buy discounted tickets in Samnaun.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ischgl is circumventing EU discrimination directives by allowing locals to buy discounted season tickets through the Swiss mountain railroads in Samnaun.

The EU demands equal conditions for all citizens, which makes local discounts in the EU problematic.

Despite criticism and the threat of penalties, Tyrolean ski resorts are finding creative solutions to continue offering discounts for locals. Show more

Ischgl, the party capital of the Alps, is once again making headlines. This time, however, it's not about après-ski, but about ticket prices. For decades, locals have benefited from heavily discounted rates on the mountain railroads - a privilege that has now come under fire from the EU and Austrian authorities. But instead of abolishing the discounts, Ischgl has found a detour: Switzerland, as the Handelszeitung reports.

A long-simmering conflict

The EU Services Directive requires equal conditions for all citizens of the Union. Special tariffs for locals constitute clear discrimination. The fact that Austria ignored the issue for years did not go unnoticed. The EU complained about similar practices in Italy back in 2003, followed by a ruling in Germany in 2016 against a swimming pool discount of 2.50 euros for locals in Berchtesgaden. Finally, a lawsuit from Vienna, supported by the Association for Consumer Information (VKI), also put pressure on the Tyrolean cable car industry.

Penalties were threatened and the Federal Office of Metrology and Surveying demanded an immediate change to the tariff policy. But instead of admitting defeat, Ischgl looked for a legal loophole - and found it.

Detour "legally clean and logical"

Locals can now buy their discounted season tickets from the Samnaun mountain railroads, which are located on Swiss territory. Silvrettaseilbahn AG, the majority owner of the Samnaun cable cars, makes this trick possible. According to Günther Zangerl, CEO of Silvrettaseilbahn AG, the detour is "legally clean and logical". Switzerland, which is not bound by the EU discrimination directives, allows this practice.

Professor Christa Tobler from the European Institute at the University of Basel confirms its legality: "Bilateral law between Switzerland and the EU does not prohibit discounts for locals." An additional incentive: if you buy your season ticket in duty-free Samnaun, you can also shop at a discount.

Other creative solutions in Tyrol

Other ski resorts are also showing ingenuity. The Tirol leisure ticket, valid in around 30 areas, is only available locally and only in October. This limited time window makes it difficult for non-residents to take advantage of the discounts. In Imst, on the other hand, local clubs benefit from a 30 percent discount.

The workarounds may be creative, but they raise questions. While locals welcome the discounts, the EU is likely to consider further steps. For Ischgl and Tyrol, one thing is certain: as long as loopholes exist, they will be used. Locals can therefore look forward to cheaper tickets in the future too - albeit with a detour across the border.

