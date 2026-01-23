The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), which is allied with the terrorist organization Hamas, has rejected an agreement announced by U.S. President Donald Trump that also calls for the disarmament of both groups in the Gaza Strip.

According to the PIJ, reports of an agreement on a deal are not accurate. A member of the terrorist organization’s Politburo said that a “document currently circulating” is merely a draft, about which his group has reservations.

US officials and sources from the controversial Peace Council had previously reported, however, that the Islamist group Hamas had agreed to the disarmament and demilitarization of the Gaza Strip. Through mediators, they had “agreed to the final text of the timeline,” said several people familiar with the matter.

Shortly before that, Trump had stated that the peace council initiated by the U.S. had reached an agreement on the “complete disarmament” of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Neither the terrorist organization Hamas nor Israel has yet made an official statement on the matter.

Sources within Hamas had previously stated that the Islamist organization was prepared to place its weapons under the supervision of the Palestinian transitional administration and international mediators. An Israeli government official, however, demanded that all weapons be removed from the Gaza Strip.

The PIJ was involved in the massacre in Israel

Islamic Jihad was also involved in the massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023. The terrorist organization also held hostages who had been abducted from Israel.

The member of the PIJ’s Politburo went on to say that the current draft agreement did not include the conditions demanded by the group—including guarantees that Israel would be obligated to fulfill its part of the agreement. No further details were provided at this time. The PIJ insisted that any agreement must be binding on both sides.