The research team under investigation spent ten months at the Antarctic research station Concordia. (archive image) KEYSTONE

Prolonged stays in isolated and cramped environments have a major impact on the dynamics of a group. Extreme living conditions increase loneliness, mistrust and conflict, according to an international study led by the University of Bern.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers accompanied a crew during ten months of isolation at the Antarctic station Concordia.

The study shows that loneliness, conflicts and paranoid thoughts increased over the course of the mission.

At the same time, team cohesion declined, while the group increasingly split into national camps. Show more

Months of isolation, freezing cold and hardly any contact with the outside world: a research station in the Antarctic becomes a psychological endurance test for twelve people. A new study now shows how loneliness and confinement can lead to mistrust, conflict and division, even in small teams.

For the study, researchers accompanied twelve members of a crew during their ten-month hibernation at the Concordia research station in Antarctica, as the University of Bern announced on Monday. The station is located at an altitude of over 3,000 meters, where temperatures can drop to minus 80 degrees.

In the press release, last author Sebastian Walther described the remoteness of Concordia as even greater than that of the International Space Station. The professor initiated the project together with researchers from the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the University of Bern.

Distrust instead of cohesion

The participants completed questionnaires at four points in time and wore sensors that recorded their physical proximity to other people. This revealed that loneliness, conflicts and paranoid thoughts increased over the course of the mission, while team cohesion and subjectively perceived performance decreased.

The sensor data also showed that more frequent and longer physical proximity did not lead to more cohesion, but to more conflict and mistrust. Furthermore, the crew split along national lines over time: French and Italian members spent more time among themselves, which increased the risk of polarization and tension.

According to the press release, the results are relevant for organizations that deploy teams in isolated environments for long periods of time. However, further crews and studies are needed to derive robust recommendations for space travel, the military or industry. The study was published in the scientific journal "PNAS".