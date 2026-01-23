New direct talks between Israel and Lebanon have begun in Rome. Negotiators from the two neighboring countries met at the U.S. Embassy in the Italian capital.

A motorcade arrives at the U.S. Embassy, where talks at the ambassadorial level between Lebanon, Israel, and the U.S. are expected to take place. Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/AP/dpa

At the end of June, the two countries reached a framework agreement, brokered by the United States, that is intended to pave the way for a final peace agreement. The talks in Rome are scheduled to last two days.

The talks are primarily focused on consolidating and implementing the framework agreement on the ceasefire. The Lebanese government itself is not a party to the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Hezbollah, for its part, is not participating in the talks. Israel and Lebanon also do not officially maintain diplomatic relations with one another.

Part of the framework agreement is a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli army from southern Lebanon. The Lebanese military is to initially take control of two small areas from Israel. Hezbollah is no longer to have a presence in the area.

Israel, however, is demanding that Hezbollah disarm as a condition. The Shiite militia has rejected this demand repeatedly and is calling for a complete Israeli withdrawal first.

Positions on both sides have hardened

Despite a ceasefire, fighting continues in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military is stationed there and continues to carry out airstrikes. Both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government describe a “security zone” unilaterally imposed by Israel as an occupation that violates international law. The area covers approximately 620 square kilometers, which accounts for about six percent of the country’s total land area.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described the decision to hold the talks in Rome as proof that his country plays a “leading role” in the Middle East. He added that Italy is also prepared to provide further support.