The Israeli military confirmed today the deaths of two soldiers in an incident in southern Lebanon. Four other reservists were seriously injured in the incident, according to a statement from the military. They were evacuated and taken to a hospital following the incident on Wednesday. Israeli media reported that an explosive device detonated in a building the soldiers were about to search.

On Wednesday, the army had stated that the Lebanese Hezbollah militia had committed a clear violation of the ceasefire agreed upon in June. Israel responded by shelling southern Lebanon. According to the Ministry of Health in Beirut, one person was killed and twelve others were injured.

Both Israel and Hezbollah regularly accuse each other of violating the ceasefire. Israel remains stationed in southern Lebanon and continues to launch attacks. The latest framework agreement calls for both the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah by the Lebanese army. Talks are underway in the Italian capital, Rome, between Israel and Lebanon regarding a long-term peaceful resolution to the conflict.