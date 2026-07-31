Following an attack by the Lebanese Hezbollah, Israel says it has destroyed tunnels belonging to the militia in the area around Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon.

ARCHIVE – In 2025, Lebanese Army soldiers walk through a tunnel dug into a mountain that was used by Hezbollah as a clinic and warehouse near the Lebanese-Israeli border in the Zibqin Valley in southern Lebanon. Photo: Bilal Hussein/AP/dpa

The capture of the historically and strategically important castle at the end of May had caused a stir. In a statement issued overnight by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, they said that Hezbollah had intended to use the underground structure to infiltrate Israel.

The army used about 700 metric tons of explosives to destroy the tunnels, both sources added. Lebanese security sources said the explosions could be heard throughout southern Lebanon. A resident of the southern Lebanese town of Nabatija told the German Press Agency that some windows in the town had been shattered. It was initially unclear whether the castle had also been damaged.

The demolition of the structure took place following Hezbollah’s “flagrant violation” of the ceasefire, according to the statement by Netanyahu and Katz. Any attempt by Hezbollah to harm Israeli soldiers or civilians will result in a “severe and decisive response.”

Hezbollah launched an attack for the first time since the new ceasefire

According to Israeli reports, on Wednesday, the Lebanese Hezbollah once again directed an explosive-laden drone at an Israeli Army vehicle in southern Lebanon—the first such incident in more than a month. The Iran-backed militia had last used such drones before the new ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect in June, killing Israeli soldiers on several occasions.

Israel accuses Hezbollah of having planned to invade the neighboring country and kill and kidnap people there—similar to what Hamas did in Israel on October 7, 2023. After the massacre, Hamas had also held hostages it had kidnapped from Israel in its tunnels.

For several years now, the Israeli military has repeatedly destroyed Hezbollah tunnels in Lebanon—including some that extended all the way into Israel.

In late May, the Israeli army captured the 12th-century Crusader fortress of Beaufort, which overlooks vast areas of Lebanon. Israeli observers described the loss of this strategically important position as a painful blow to Hezbollah.