The Israeli military is continuing its attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian sources, three people were killed and several others were injured in the course of the day. “The two attacks were aimed at terrorists,” an Israeli military spokesperson said this afternoon in response to a query. The attacks come shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached on the disarmament of Hamas.

ARCHIVE – Palestinians walk along a street in Gaza lined with buildings that were destroyed during Israeli military strikes in the war between Israel and Hamas. Photo: Jehad Alshrafi/AP/dpa

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip reported that two Palestinians in Gaza City and another man in Deir al-Balah were killed in Israeli drone strikes.

Camp near a hospital – conflicting accounts

The Hamas-controlled health authority reported that an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, in the central part of the Gaza Strip, had struck a clinic warehouse. Medicines and medical equipment stored there were destroyed.

Footage shared on Palestinian and social media is said to show the site after the attack. It shows a large crater next to tents and buildings, as well as cardboard boxes and other packaging scattered around it.

The Israeli military said it had targeted Hamas weapons depots, including one next to the hospital. It accused the terrorist organization of misusing medical facilities for its own purposes.

At this time, it is not possible to independently verify all of this information.

Targeted killings

A ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza War since October 2025, but Israel’s military has recently killed suspected members of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) on multiple occasions—most recently a man whom a former Israeli hostage accused of sexual violence. According to Israeli media reports, the young woman said that while his death would not undo what had happened, justice had been served in his case.

According to the Israeli military, the man is said to have been a Hamas commander and to have also worked as a doctor at a hospital. These claims cannot be verified.

According to Israeli media reports, the Israeli military's goal is to kill all those involved in the October 7 massacre. This would likely amount to about 2,000 terrorists.

According to the Peace Council he founded, a prerequisite for the disarmament of Hamas announced by Trump is that both sides cease hostilities. It is far from certain that the plan will be implemented. The goal of Trump’s peace plan is a lasting end to the Gaza war, the reconstruction of the extensively destroyed area, and the establishment of a postwar order.