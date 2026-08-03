Israel currently refuses to withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip or to halt attacks in the area. “Israel will not withdraw from its current positions in the Gaza Strip and will continue to thwart any threat to our citizens and soldiers,” a senior Israeli government official said.

Both steps are part of a roadmap drawn up by the Gaza Peace Council, which also calls for the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas and other armed groups to surrender their weapons.

Report: Mladenov and Lightstone Call for an End to the Attacks

Nikolaj Mladenov, High Representative of the Peace Council, and U.S. adviser Aryeh Lightstone reportedly met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a post by well-connected journalist Barak Ravid on the platform X. They reportedly demanded that he halt the attacks in the Gaza Strip, as called for in U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan. Mladenov had previously criticized on X that civilians had been killed in recent Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

Peace plan calls for an end to the fighting and international oversight

According to the Peace Council’s roadmap, Israel, Hamas, and other armed Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip are to cease hostilities. Subsequently, a Palestinian transitional administration, supported by an international stabilization force, is to assume sole authority over administration and security in the Gaza Strip.

Heavy weapons are to be stored, weapons depots and production facilities shut down, and tunnels rendered inoperable. The process is to be monitored internationally and implemented in stages. At the same time, a linked withdrawal of the Israeli army is planned. Weapons are not to be transferred to Israel or to other non-Palestinian parties, but are to remain exclusively under Palestinian control once the process is complete.

Hamas Sets Conditions for Disarmament

However, there is skepticism about the plan's implementation. Hamas made the surrender of heavy weapons contingent on several conditions, including the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip and the establishment of a Palestinian state. Israel, on the other hand, emphasized that there would be no withdrawal of its troops from the Gaza Strip without the actual disarmament of Hamas.

Even after a ceasefire was agreed upon in October, Israel continues to control more than half of the Gaza Strip. In the remaining area controlled by Hamas, the terrorist organization has, according to media reports and accounts from Gaza, succeeded in consolidating its power once again.