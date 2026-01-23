According to its own statements, the Israeli army has declared an area surrounding the Gaza Strip a military restricted zone in order to prevent a planned march by far-right and right-wing ministers, members of parliament, and their supporters into the Palestinian territory. The goal of the right-wing groups is to establish new Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip.

According to the *Times of Israel*, eight ministers were planning to participate in the march, including far-right Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Smotrich had already stated in March that preparations for three Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip had been completed. He subsequently called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz to implement the plans, but to no avail. Israel is currently in the midst of an election campaign ahead of the parliamentary election scheduled for late October.

Smotrich's plan stands in direct contrast to Trump's peace plan

Smotrich’s settlement plan would be fundamentally at odds with U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan. That plan calls for a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip. According to various Israeli sources, the army occupies between 65 and 70 percent of the small Palestinian territory, which has a population of about two million.

The military has imposed the restricted zone until 8:00 a.m. local time on Monday (7:00 a.m. CEST). According to information from the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, the “March of the Thousands” was scheduled to begin on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. CEST). The settler organization responsible, Nachala, chose the slogan “Returning Home After 21 Years.” This refers to the year 2005, when Israel, as part of the so-called Disengagement Plan, evacuated all 21 settlements in the Gaza Strip and relocated approximately 9,000 settlers.

The radical settler group Nachala advocates, among other things, for the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the construction of new, illegal outposts. Under international law, these settlements and outposts are considered illegal.