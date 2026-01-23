The Israeli parliament has approved a controversial media law. According to Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, the reform is intended to liberalize the previously regulated sector by reducing bureaucracy and strengthening competition. Critics, however, fear that the law will allow the government to exert influence over the media. They also fear increased pressure on media outlets critical of the government.

The new law calls for the creation of a new media authority in which the government will have significantly greater influence over appointments. Supporters argue that Israeli media tend to lean left or liberal and that conservative viewpoints are underrepresented. They therefore contend that a more balanced playing field is necessary.

It remains unclear for now whether the Supreme Court will overturn the law in whole or in part following the lawsuits. According to Israeli media reports, petitions challenging the new law have already been filed with the court.

Since Parliament is set to be dissolved on Friday ahead of the new election scheduled for October 27, 2026, the governing coalition is currently pushing through several controversial measures under an expedited procedure. For example, on Wednesday, the Knesset significantly curtailed the powers of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.