Israel with ESC song by survivor of the Nova Festival - Gallery 24-year-old Yuval Raphael will sing for Israel at ESC 2025. Image: instagram/yuvalraphael Israeli ESC candidate Yuval Raphael. (archive picture) Image: dpa Raphael's ESC song contains subtle allusions to the events of October 7. (archive picture) Image: dpa Israel with ESC song by survivor of the Nova Festival - Gallery 24-year-old Yuval Raphael will sing for Israel at ESC 2025. Image: instagram/yuvalraphael Israeli ESC candidate Yuval Raphael. (archive picture) Image: dpa Raphael's ESC song contains subtle allusions to the events of October 7. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The young woman survived the unprecedented Hamas massacre in the Israeli border region in October 2023. Her entry in the Eurovision Song Contest is intended to radiate hope for a better future.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel has unveiled the song with which candidate Yuval Raphael will be competing at the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland in May.

The 24-year-old's song "New Day Will Rise" is about overcoming painful experiences.

The singer is a survivor of the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023 in the Israeli border region. Show more

Israel has unveiled the song with which candidate Yuval Raphael will compete at the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland in May. The 24-year-old Raphael is a survivor of the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023 in the Israeli border region. The song "New Day Will Rise" is about overcoming painful experiences.

Raphael had been partying with friends at the Nova music festival on the edge of the Gaza Strip a year and a half ago when the Islamist terror attack occurred. She survived by hiding in a shelter for hours among the corpses of other young people. The terrorists killed 364 participants at the festival and kidnapped dozens from the party in the Gaza Strip.

The ESC song contains subtle allusions to the events of October 7. The video shows young people walking through a green landscape. Red anemones can be seen in it - the flower symbolizes the Israeli south. Raphael, who lived in Switzerland as a child, sings in English, French and Hebrew. "A new day will dawn, life will go on," the song says. And in a quote from the biblical Song of Songs: "Mighty waters cannot quench love, nor can rivers wash it away."

At the last ESC, critics had called for Israel to be excluded due to the actions of the Israeli army in the Gaza war. The ESC organizers decided against such a step. As a result, Israeli singer Eden Golan was met with fierce hostility and booing during her ESC performance in Malmö, Sweden, in 2024. She nevertheless came fifth. If only the TV audience had voted, she would have come second. The result also includes jury votes.