According to information from the Israeli military, Iran has attacked the Jordanian coastal city of Aqaba on the Red Sea. The Israeli military reported that it had observed rocket fire from Iran targeting the city, which is located just a few kilometers from the border with Israel. It is possible that the effects of the attack could also be felt on Israeli territory. Warning sirens sounded in several parts of Jordan, as reported by the pro-government television station Al-Mamlaka.

According to U.S. sources, the airport and port in Aqaba have been evacuated. The U.S. Embassy announced this, citing an ongoing evacuation by Jordanian authorities. The reason cited was a “specific and credible threat.” Travel through the international airport or the port is not recommended.

Jordan’s Minister of Communications, Mohammed al-Mumani, stated, however, that the authorities had not issued any evacuation orders—neither at Aqaba Airport nor at the port. This was reported by the state-run news agency Petra. Operations at the port and airport are proceeding normally. The TV station Al-Mamlaka also reported that operations at the port were proceeding as usual.

Aqaba is located on a short stretch of Jordan’s Red Sea coastline, near the borders with Israel to the west and Saudi Arabia to the south. As the kingdom’s only coastal city, it provides Jordan with direct access to maritime routes. The city is also popular with beachgoers and divers and serves as a starting point for tourist visits to the Wadi Rum desert and the ancient rock-cut city of Petra.

On Friday, U.S. soldiers were killed in Jordan for the first time in months following an attack from Iran. It was the first confirmed death of U.S. soldiers since the early days of the war in late February.