The Israeli company Aleph Farms is building its first European base for cultured meat in the canton of Zurich. The facilities are already up and running in Kemptthal - supported by Migros Industrie, Bühler and Givaudan.

Aleph Farms has opened a production facility for cultured meat in Kemptthal, Zurich.

The partners are Migros Industrie, Bühler and Givaudan with their joint venture The Cultured Hub.

The company is seeking approval for laboratory steaks in Switzerland.

Laboratory meat - produced in the canton of Zurich: Israeli company Aleph Farms is building a European production base for cultured meat from bovine cells in Kemptthal, Zurich. The facilities are already up and running.

On Thursday, Aleph Farms announced the signing of a letter of intent with The Cultured Hub AG, a Swiss joint venture between Migros Industrie, Givaudan and Bühler. Aleph Farms has thus reached an "important milestone" in its international expansion, according to a joint press release with the Zurich Department of Economic Affairs.

The Israel-based company produces cultured steaks. In July 2023, with the support of Migros Industrie, it submitted the first application for approval for cultured beef in Switzerland to the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office.

Aleph Farms received the world's first approval for cultured beef from Israel's Ministry of Health in 2023.