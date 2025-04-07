The stock market is struggling. The SMI loses over 6.3 percent within seconds. (as of 09.30 a.m.) KEYSTONE

The stock markets in Europe plummet on Monday morning - UBS chief economist Daniel Kalt speaks of a "crash". The reason is new US punitive tariffs and backlash from China and Europe.

Samuel Walder

President Donald Trump's US tariffs are also hitting Switzerland. The Swiss Market Index (SMI) dipped by almost 7 percent on Monday.

In an interview with blue News, UBS chief economist Daniel Kalt says: "It is of course a big case. It is not inappropriate to speak of a 'crash'."

The crash in Switzerland, but also in other markets, was severe compared to previous years. US President Trump's policies are responsible, says Kalt. "The tariffs have been very high. We now have a number of other factors that have put additional pressure on prices." China, for example, has retaliated with 34 percent counter-tariffs. "Europe could now also take countermeasures," Kalt suspects.

If Trump then reacts again and imposes further counter-tariffs, this could have dire consequences, according to Kalt: "There could continue to be high fluctuations. It is difficult to estimate when the market will bottom out."

However, the stock market could also move in the other direction. "If you compare the stock market level at the beginning of March, we were at 13,000 points with the SMI. Now it's below 11,000 points." That is a fall of around 17 percent. "But you also have to bear in mind that we had a very strong start to 2025," explains Kalt.

The SMI stood at 11,400 points on December 20, 2024. That would be a decline of "only" 6 percent.

Is the big recession coming now?

From a historical perspective, Kalt says: "Markets are now starting to build a global recession scenario into prices." However, the stock market has not yet reached that point.

In economics, a recession is a phase of economic downturn in which economic activity declines across a broad front. This is not just a brief twitch in the markets, but a noticeable slowdown that affects entire sectors of the economy.

Pension funds are also feeling the change

It can be observed that the coverage ratios of pension funds are also falling in some cases. Should we now be worried about the future? Daniel Kalt gives the all-clear: "The coverage ratio of certain pension funds will fall. But it has to be said that pension funds are usually very broadly positioned."

They have alternative investments such as gold or real estate. Government bonds have also risen due to the situation. Kalt therefore says: "I wouldn't panic when it comes to pensions."