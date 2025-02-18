Rio de Janeiro is experiencing its hottest days for ten years. On Monday, temperatures rose to 44 degrees Celsius. It's not just the people who are suffering from the heatwave, the carnival is also on the line.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brazil's metropolis of Rio de Janeiro is suffering from a severe heatwave.

On Monday this week, temperatures reached 44 degrees Celsius.

Despite the extreme heat, Rio's famous carnival is set to take place. Show more

The last time Rio de Janeiro experienced a similarly extreme heatwave was ten years ago. Temperatures are currently climbing to well over 40 degrees Celsius.

For the residents and tourists of the Brazilian metropolis on Sugar Loaf Mountain, this means one thing above all: drink plenty of fluids and stay in the shade.

According to Rio's mayor, however, the world-famous Rio Carnival will not be canceled.