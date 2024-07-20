According to Microsoft, around 8.5 million Windows devices were affected by the IT glitch on Friday. Archivbild: dpa

A faulty software update for Windows computers caused problems in many areas of life worldwide on Friday. Only a tiny proportion of all devices were affected.

According to Microsoft, an estimated 8.5 million Windows devices were affected by the faulty software update, which caused widespread disruption worldwide. This is less than one percent of all Windows computers, Microsoft announced on the company's blog. The fact that the economic and social impact was nevertheless so far-reaching shows how many companies that operate many important services used the software provider Crowdstrike.

The IT glitch caused widespread disruption worldwide on Friday morning, almost paralyzing air traffic in many places. Supermarkets, banks, hospitals, television stations and other facilities were also affected. Crowdstrike cited a faulty software update for Windows computers as the cause. The company declared the error to have been rectified on Friday afternoon. However, some of the effects were felt beyond that. According to the airport association ADV, air traffic in Germany has now largely returned to normal.

The German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) declared on Saturday afternoon that the situation was returning to normal in many areas. However, numerous companies are still struggling with the consequences of the disruptions. "It has not yet been conclusively clarified how the faulty code was able to get into the Crowdstrike update. The BSI is also in close contact with the company in this regard."

