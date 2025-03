Passengers can expect considerable delays at Geneva Airport on Tuesday. (archive picture) Keystone

An IT breakdown of unknown origin disrupted operations at Geneva Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Considerable delays are to be expected, said Ignace Jeannerat, spokesman for Geneva Airport.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Only flights that are already on their way to Geneva airport will be accepted. Passengers are asked to contact their airlines," Jeannerat told Keystone-SDA.

