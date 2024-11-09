What a natural spectacle: instead of sun and sand, for the first time in recorded history there is snow in the desert in Saudi Arabia.

But for the first time since systematic meteorological records began, there is now snow in Saudi Arabia.

However, the Saudi Arabian weather service is far from euphoric. Show more

There are places where heavy rain and snowfall are major events, and there are places where people are experiencing them for the first time in their lives.

When we think of Saudi Arabia, we think of heat, sun and sand - but it's different now. For the first time since scientific meteorological records began, there is snow in Saudi Arabia.

However, the Saudi Arabian weather service is far from euphoric. It has issued warnings of persistently heavy weather in the coming days.

But Saudi Arabia is not the only country experiencing unusual weather phenomena. The United Arab Emirates is also under the influence of similar weather systems and wintry conditions.

