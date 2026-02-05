Trump with his famous tariff board last April. KEYSTONE

According to new customs data, the USA earned around 2 billion dollars from imports from Switzerland in 2025 - multiplying the previous year's figure. Who is really benefiting from this policy and who is footing the bill?

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you From January to November 2025, the USA collected around 2 billion dollars in tariffs on Swiss goods after President Donald Trump massively increased the rates.

The tech industry bore the largest share with 1.1 billion dollars, followed by the watch industry with 486 million dollars.

In practice, the burden of customs duties falls mainly on US buyers. Show more

In the period from January to November 2025, the USA collected around 2 billion dollars in customs duties on goods from Switzerland. According to data from the US government's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, this represents a six-fold increase compared to the previous year. The Tamedia newspapers first reported this.

President Donald Trump raised the tariff to 10 percent in April and increased it to 39 percent from August - one of the highest country-specific rates.

According to the analysis, the Swiss tech industry, i.e. machinery, electrical and metal companies, has been hit particularly hard. They accounted for around 1.1 billion dollars and thus more than half of the total customs duties. Tamedia writes that the burden in this sector has increased 13-fold compared to the previous year; at the same time, exports have fallen noticeably and some companies have stopped selling machines to the USA since August.

US citizens are paying the most

In second place is the watch industry: according to the figures, watch imports accounted for almost a quarter of US customs revenue from Switzerland. The customs burden increased from 102 million to 486 million dollars. According to Tamedia, this is followed by chemical products (excluding pharmaceuticals) and coffee - although the latter was duty-free before the tariff shock and mainly affects Nespresso because capsules are produced entirely in Switzerland.

Trump is selling the customs policy as a success - also because the US government recorded significantly more customs revenue overall. However, according to several studies, it is clearer who bears the burden in the end than the political debate suggests. Current studies show that only around 4 percent of the tariff burden would be swallowed by foreign exporters. 96 percent is passed on to US buyers - i.e. consumers and importing companies.