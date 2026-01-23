In return, Iran is making demands of the U.S. that are likely to be unacceptable to Washington. Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said that even though an agreement is close in the negotiations over the strait between Iran and Oman, the U.S. would have to make concessions.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, however, told Fox News that Tehran had not yet met all of the U.S. government’s demands. However, he noted that progress had been made in the negotiations over the past few days. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump called off what he described as the most intense wave of attacks on Iran to date—shortly before the planned strikes were set to begin, with which he had intended to break the blockade.

Iran Makes Six Demands

Iran has now set forth six demands for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is effectively blocked: The United States must never again threaten the Islamic Republic, according to a statement by the National Security Council published by Iranian state media. Furthermore, the U.S. must put an end once and for all to the war against Iran and its allies in the region.

The Council cited another condition: the U.S. must lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports and withdraw its military forces from the region, according to the pro-government broadcaster Press TV, which quoted the statement. In addition, it must fully compensate Iran for war damages, lift sanctions, and “unconditionally” release frozen assets. The Council will not deviate from these demands, the statement continued. The U.S. must genuinely change its behavior.

The National Security Council is the country’s highest decision-making body; it is headed by President Massud Peseschkian and operates under the supervision of Supreme Leader Modschtaba Chamenei. The Council, which includes many hardliners, is reviewing the agreement reached between representatives of Iran and Oman. For months, the U.S. has been unable to reopen the strait—which was closed in the first place after the war began in February—neither through military force nor through diplomatic efforts.

This time, it's all about the Strait of Hormuz

There was initially no direct reaction from the U.S. government to Iran’s new demands. However, the well-connected journalist Barak Ravid said in an interview that the U.S. would not accept these demands and that they could potentially push President Trump back toward the military option, which he had set aside just a few days ago. Other experts share this view.

Iran had previously stated these demands—as conditions for a permanent agreement with the U.S. that also addressed Iran’s nuclear program. Now they are being made a prerequisite for an agreement intended solely to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Most recently, both Iran and the U.S. had spoken of a foreseeable agreement to resume free shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. According to its own statements, Iran is negotiating directly with Oman—the other coastal state on the opposite side of the Gulf—on how to regulate ship passages through the blocked strait. Both countries had stated that an agreement was close.

U.S. President Trump had said in the past that his administration was involved in the negotiations, a claim Iran denied. If the talks were to result in a mechanism that would allow Iran to exercise significant control over shipping in the strait, this would be a strategic victory for Tehran following months of U.S. attacks.

Vance: Restore Oil Transports to Prewar Levels

According to Vice President Vance, the U.S. aims to restore oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels. The Republican made this remark on Fox News in response to a question about what would constitute an acceptable status quo for the strait in the event of an agreement. Vance stated that the Iranians had agreed to this and that the Gulf states also wanted it. However, he also said that the U.S. did not trust them on this point.

Before the war against Iran launched by the U.S. and Israel in late February, shipping through the strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman proceeded largely uninterrupted. About one-fifth of the world’s oil demand was transported through the Strait of Hormuz, which is also crucial for the transport of liquefied natural gas and fertilizer. After the war began, Iran brought shipping traffic to a near standstill with threats and attacks on ships. As a result, world market prices for oil and gas skyrocketed.

In the U.S., rising gas prices in particular are increasing the pressure on President Trump and his team to find a quick solution to end the war. The discontent among many voters over the price hike comes at an extremely inopportune time for the Republicans ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections in less than three months.