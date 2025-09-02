  1. Residential Customers
Giant octopus goes viral It kisses the camera, then caresses the diver - that's what's really behind it

Christian Thumshirn

2.9.2025

A giant octopus hugs a diving camera - and the web is thrilled. But there's more to the apparent cuddling than meets the eye. Watch the blue News video to find out why the octopus is so affectionate.

02.09.2025, 18:45

02.09.2025, 18:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Nanoose Bay off Vancouver Island in Canada, a giant octopus shows off its impressive wingspan and moves directly towards the diving camera.
  • The footage captures unique moments in which the octopus explores the camera equipment and the diver at close range.
  • Behind the apparent closeness lies sophistication, as the octopus' behavior is a surprising interplay of curiosity, playfulness and interaction.
Show more

A diver on Vancouver Island captured an extraordinary moment underwater: A giant Pacific octopus, estimated at three meters in wingspan, embraces the camera and almost "films" itself.

The images show the pink underside of the animal and its arms covered in suction cups, which stretch over the camera like an umbrella - a fascinating spectacle of nature.

When octopuses appear to cuddle

Diver John Roney let the animal briefly explore the camera, which it eventually even switched off again itself.

But what looks like cuddling is only half the truth.

In the blue News video explainer, you can find out why octopuses actually act like this - and why their supposed affection is surprisingly clever.

