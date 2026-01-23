Thousands of people in France were forced to flee their homes because of the fires. Some of them are still stranded in emergency shelters. What is life like amid cots and uncertainty?

Exhausted, Mona sits on her camp bed in the exhibition hall in Bordeaux and stares into the distance. The 51-year-old HR manager has been living in the emergency shelter for five days, along with hundreds of people who were forced to flee the massive wildfire on the French west coast. “It’s hard,” says the mother. “It’s hard because every day we hope to be able to go home again, and every day the fire keeps us from doing so.”

The situation in the exhibition hall is stressful for the stranded woman. At first, her ex-husband and her 23-year-old son were here with her. But the two of them couldn’t stand it and left. A woman offered them a room at her place. “Now I’m all alone,” Mona says sadly.

Hundreds of thousands were forced to leave their homes

Fires have been raging west of Bordeaux for days, coming within 15 kilometers of the city. More than 42,000 hectares have been consumed by the flames. That is 420 square kilometers (the area of the city-state of Bremen).

In several towns, people were forced to leave their homes because of the fires, including in Saint-Médard-en-Jalles, where Mona lives. More than 220,000 people were evacuated; even residents of nursing homes had to be evacuated because of the approaching flames.

Those who could went to stay with friends or family or rented a hotel room. But thousands of people had nowhere to stay on such short notice. They were taken to the huge exhibition center on the outskirts of Bordeaux. Some of the evacuees have since been able to return home.

"No one could have imagined it would take this long."

The evacuation order reached Mona in the middle of the night. She had already packed a few things, but when the alarm went off at 1:00 a.m., she didn’t think she’d be away from home for that long. She hadn’t brought enough clothes, and she’d simply forgotten the soap at home.

"We didn't expect this," says Mona. "No one imagined it would take this long." Now the evacuees have to search through donations for suitable underwear, towels, toothpaste, and shampoo.

Mona has brought almost no personal belongings with her. “I didn’t even think to bring photos of my children—just in case.” Now she reads the newspaper a lot, listens to the radio, and keeps turning to her well-thumbed Bible. “My Bible is the only book I brought with me,” Mona says, suddenly smiling broadly. Reading the Scriptures helps her. “We try to stay positive, even when we don’t understand the situation.”

The Longing for Normalcy

Mona doesn't know what condition her neighborhood is in, because no one is allowed to go back there. However, there are no flames there, just smoke, and of course there's a risk that the fire could spread. “I’m a little worried about the house, but more than anything, I want to go back home and get back to a normal life.”

Mona’s life in the emergency shelter is a far cry from a normal one. She can’t work. Her office is also in the area that has now been evacuated. “We have absolutely no idea how long this will last,” she laments.

Mona had to move around several times at the convention center. Now she’s in the large Hall 2. “It’s suffocating,” says the Frenchwoman. “There are way too many people here. We’re really crammed in like sardines.” There’s constant coming and going, animals are wandering around too, and the glaring light on the ceiling stays on all the time. “It’s unbearable.” Even at night, there’s no peace and quiet. She couldn’t sleep last night. “But well, we just have to deal with it.”

A huge outpouring of donations and helping hands

Starting with just a handful of evacuees, nearly 7,000 people were eventually housed in the emergency shelters at the convention center. Many of them came for just one night. The authorities are trying to arrange other accommodations for them, including, if necessary, dormitories at schools, which offer at least a little more comfort and privacy than the huge halls where the simple cots are lined up close together.

Psychologists, doctors, osteopaths, and even veterinarians are on site to help people cope with the difficult situation. In one corner, volunteers are organizing recreational activities for children and adults. Some people are playing badminton. The number of offers of help is overwhelming. For the time being, the city is neither accepting donations nor seeking additional volunteers. More than enough people have offered their support.

Volunteers: It's important to make time for conversations

One of them is Cathrine. The retired doctor had actually intended to help out on the medical team. But since there were already enough helping hands there, she is now handing out clothing, sleep masks, and soap. “I felt that people were needed, and I, too, needed to get involved,” says the 68-year-old from the Bordeaux area.

At first, when residents from nursing homes were completely lost in the hall, it was incredibly difficult. By now, the seniors are no longer there, and the other people are quite composed. However: “Over time, people get tired of it, too.” Catherine emphasizes that she makes sure to spend a lot of time with those who are stranded here. “They need to talk,” says Catherine, about what they’ve been through, but also about their hopes. And she, the volunteer, listens.