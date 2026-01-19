Valentino died Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93. Image: KEYSTONE In his home, surrounded by his inseparable pugs, he bid farewell to the fashion world in 2007. Image: KEYSTONE Together with Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of the film 'Valentino: The Last Emperor'. Image: KEYSTONE At one of the many fashion shows to present his collections, here in 2004. Image: KEYSTONE A gesture of affection towards Sophia Loren, one of the many film stars he was surrounded by. Image: KEYSTONE Valentino died Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93. Image: KEYSTONE In his home, surrounded by his inseparable pugs, he bid farewell to the fashion world in 2007. Image: KEYSTONE Together with Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of the film 'Valentino: The Last Emperor'. Image: KEYSTONE At one of the many fashion shows to present his collections, here in 2004. Image: KEYSTONE A gesture of affection towards Sophia Loren, one of the many film stars he was surrounded by. Image: KEYSTONE

The legendary fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93 in his apartment in Rome.

Oliver Kohlmaier

The world-famous fashion designer Valentino is dead. As the Italian news agency Ansa reported on Monday, citing the foundation set up by him and his long-time partner Giancarlo Giammetti, the designer, whose real name was Valentino Garavani, died at the age of 93 in his apartment in Rome. The fashion label he founded did not initially confirm the news of his death.

Valentino was considered one of the world's most important haute couture designers. For decades, his dresses were worn by Hollywood stars such as Elisabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn and Julia Roberts, as well as Lady Diana and Jackie Kennedy. The last empress of Iran, Farah Diba, fled the country in a Valentino coat after the Islamic revolution.

Born in Voghera, south of Milan, in May 1932, Valentino opened his own fashion house with his partner Giammetti in 1960 - and turned it into a top international address within a few years. Valentino was regarded as one of the ambassadors of Italian fashion, but also had close ties to France: in 2006 he was made a Knight of the Legion of Honor. He retired from the fashion business at the beginning of 2008.