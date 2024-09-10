Camorina TIItalian dies in work accident with lawn trimmer
A 69-year-old Italian man had a serious accident on Tuesday evening when he fell while gardening with a lawn trimmer in a private house in Camorino TI. According to the police, the man succumbed to his serious injuries in hospital.
A man had an accident while gardening with a lawn trimmer in Camorino TI.
According to a statement from the Ticino cantonal police, the accident occurred shortly after 5.30 pm. Why the man, who lives in the region, fell down is the subject of an ongoing investigation, it added.