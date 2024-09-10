A lawn trimmer caused a fatal accident during gardening work in Camorina TI.(symbolic image) IMAGO/Depositphotos

A 69-year-old Italian man had a serious accident on Tuesday evening when he fell while gardening with a lawn trimmer in a private house in Camorino TI. According to the police, the man succumbed to his serious injuries in hospital.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man had an accident while gardening with a lawn trimmer in Camorino TI.

He fell and sustained fatal injuries.

The police are investigating. Show more

According to a statement from the Ticino cantonal police, the accident occurred shortly after 5.30 pm. Why the man, who lives in the region, fell down is the subject of an ongoing investigation, it added.

SDA