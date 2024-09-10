  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Camorina TI Italian dies in work accident with lawn trimmer

SDA

10.9.2024 - 21:39

A lawn trimmer caused a fatal accident during gardening work in Camorina TI.(symbolic image)
A lawn trimmer caused a fatal accident during gardening work in Camorina TI.(symbolic image)
IMAGO/Depositphotos

A 69-year-old Italian man had a serious accident on Tuesday evening when he fell while gardening with a lawn trimmer in a private house in Camorino TI. According to the police, the man succumbed to his serious injuries in hospital.

SDA

10.09.2024, 21:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man had an accident while gardening with a lawn trimmer in Camorino TI.
  • He fell and sustained fatal injuries.
  • The police are investigating.
Show more

According to a statement from the Ticino cantonal police, the accident occurred shortly after 5.30 pm. Why the man, who lives in the region, fell down is the subject of an ongoing investigation, it added.

SDA

More on the topic

Accident at work. An electrician is injured while working with power cables

Accident at workAn electrician is injured while working with power cables

Accident. More and more people in Switzerland are suffocating or suffering fatal falls

AccidentMore and more people in Switzerland are suffocating or suffering fatal falls