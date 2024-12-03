Various investigations are underway against the insolvent Signa founder René Benko. In Italy, the public prosecutor's office has now also issued an arrest warrant. dpa

The judiciary has been investigating the ex-billionaire for some time. Now the public prosecutor's office is having numerous offices and homes searched - and wants to arrest René Benko.

The Italian judiciary has issued an arrest warrant for the Austrian entrepreneur René Benko, the founder of the insolvent real estate and trading group Signa. The public prosecutor's office in the northern Italian city of Trento justified this with investigations in connection with real estate speculation in the Trentino region and the neighboring region of South Tyrol, as reported by the Ansa news agency.

However, Benko's Austrian lawyer Norbert Wess does not expect a European arrest warrant to be executed against Benko. The lawyer did not comment on the reasons for this assessment. "Mr. Benko will continue - as before - to cooperate fully with all national and international authorities and is confident that any allegations against him can be clarified as substantively incorrect," Wess wrote to the German Press Agency.

House arrest and searches

Further arrest warrants were issued for an entrepreneur from Bolzano and the mayor of the municipality of Riva del Garda on Lake Garda, Cristina Santi. According to the public prosecutor's office, both are under house arrest. In addition, several dozen offices and homes were searched on Tuesday, including in Rome and outside Italy.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the allegations include the formation of a criminal organization, manipulation of tenders, corruption and fraud "in connection with the issuing of invoices for transactions that were not actually carried out". According to Italian media reports, investigators were also active in the town hall of South Tyrol's capital Bolzano.

