A man in southern Italy teaches his dog to dispose of waste illegally. A camera convicts him. Italy's fight against litter offenders continues.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Catania, a dog was filmed by a surveillance camera apparently illegally disposing of waste at night with a plastic bag in its mouth.

The police explained that the animal was deliberately used to protect the owner from being identified and sharply criticized this approach.

Illegal waste disposal is a growing problem in Italy, which is why cameras are increasingly being used; the identified dog owner received a fine. Show more

The pictures could have been taken from a cute animal comedy - if they weren't so blurry: A dog trots across a street at night, carrying a plastic bag in its snout.

The video sequence comes from a surveillance camera in Catania in southern Italy. The police show the scenes on their Facebook page.

The police commented on the incident with clear words: "Ingenuity should never be an excuse for uncivilized behaviour". The animal had obviously been trained to protect the owner from being filmed while illegally disposing of waste.

The dog owner is instrumentalizing his pet to deliberately circumvent rules, the southern Italian law enforcement officers comment, "Respect for urban decency and the environment is a duty for everyone", the article teaches the public.

The person responsible has now been identified, writes the Guardian. He has received a fine.

Using cameras against litterers

Illegal waste disposal has been a pressing problem in Italy for years - especially in the south of the country. In 2023 alone, more than 9300 waste offenses were registered - an increase of 66% compared to the previous year.

In response, many local authorities are increasingly relying on surveillance: cameras, wildlife-like camera traps and intelligent monitoring systems are designed to catch litter offenders. The strategy is clear: those who dispose of waste illegally are identified by video - and face severe penalties. Fines of 1500 to 18,000 euros are possible.

This apparently prompted the inventive dog owner and talented dog trainer to have his pet dispose of the garbage incorrectly in his place. The amount of his fine is not known.