Dead body jewelry sold off Italian morticians allegedly stole gold from corpses

12.11.2025 - 20:40

Six employees of the Milan funeral home are alleged to have stolen jewelry from corpses. (archive picture)
Rings, bracelets, necklaces - and a gold tooth: six employees of Milan's funeral service are suspected of stealing jewelry from the dead.

12.11.2025, 20:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Milan, six former employees of the municipal funeral service are under investigation for allegedly stealing gold jewelry from the dead.
  • Affected relatives have reported missing rings, necklaces and even a gold tooth.
  • Seven cases have been confirmed so far - but there could be many more.
Show more

Employees of the municipal burial office in the northern Italian metropolis of Milan are said to have stolen gold jewelry from the dead. Relatives of the deceased reported the mysterious disappearance of bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces as well as, in one case, the gold tooth of an accident victim, according to the newspaper "Corriere della Sera".

Six current and former employees of the city administration are being investigated. The suspects' homes have already been searched by the police. The authorities assume that the stolen jewelry was resold in various gold buying shops.

All the gold jewelry is said to have disappeared from the bodies after they were taken to the mortuary - in some cases even from the homes of the deceased. Seven cases have been confirmed so far. However, it is suspected that there are many more cases. According to Corriere della Sera, the employees are being investigated for theft and receiving stolen goods.

