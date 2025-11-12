Employees of the municipal burial office in the northern Italian metropolis of Milan are said to have stolen gold jewelry from the dead. Relatives of the deceased reported the mysterious disappearance of bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces as well as, in one case, the gold tooth of an accident victim, according to the newspaper "Corriere della Sera".
Six current and former employees of the city administration are being investigated. The suspects' homes have already been searched by the police. The authorities assume that the stolen jewelry was resold in various gold buying shops.
All the gold jewelry is said to have disappeared from the bodies after they were taken to the mortuary - in some cases even from the homes of the deceased. Seven cases have been confirmed so far. However, it is suspected that there are many more cases. According to Corriere della Sera, the employees are being investigated for theft and receiving stolen goods.