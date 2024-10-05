The man was arrested near Capodichino airport in Naples. (symbolic image) Keystone

After more than a year on the run, a Swiss man has been arrested in Italy. The 38-year-old is wanted for murder, among other things. He escaped from prison in August 2023.

A 38-year-old Swiss man has been arrested in Italy. He was wanted for attempted murder, among other things, and escaped from prison at the end of August last year, as reported by the Italian judiciary on Saturday.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the man is the subject of a European arrest warrant for attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, theft, insult, damage to property, trespassing and violence or threats against a public official. The Swiss authorities have requested urgent cooperation in his arrest.

Investigations by the Italian police have led to the man being located in Secondigliano in southern Italy. Officers arrested the fugitive in a van near Capodichino airport in Naples.

