Italian investigators search parcels. Symbilbild: Guardia di Finanza

Italian cuisine is world-famous. But the financial police had to intervene in this "Made in Italy" delivery.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Italian financial police have struck a blow against drug trafficking.

Drug investigators have discovered more than 100 kilograms of ketamine worth several million euros.

The goods were hidden in packages of pasta and flour. Show more

Drug squad officers in Naples have discovered more than 100 kilograms of ketamine in packages of Italian pasta and flour. According to the Italian financial police (Guardia di Finanza), the goods were destined for Los Angeles and would have brought in several million euros for organized crime.

The officers made the discovery during a routine check at a logistics center in Frattamaggiore in the north of the southern Italian port city. Several parcels appeared suspicious because of their destination and value.

With the help of sniffer dogs, the investigators discovered vacuum-packed bags containing a drug that was later identified as ketamine among sealed Italian groceries.

Expensive designer drug

Ketamine was once developed as an anaesthetic and is now increasingly being used as a party drug. It is particularly popular in wealthy circles, where it is used as an ingredient for "pink cocaine" - a designer drug that can cost up to 400 euros per gram.

According to the Guardia di Finanza, ketamine is considered socially dangerous; the international market is growing rapidly and is becoming increasingly lucrative for criminal networks.