Drug squad officers in Naples have discovered more than 100 kilograms of ketamine in packages of Italian pasta and flour. According to the Italian financial police (Guardia di Finanza), the goods were destined for Los Angeles and would have brought in several million euros for organized crime.
The officers made the discovery during a routine check at a logistics center in Frattamaggiore in the north of the southern Italian port city. Several parcels appeared suspicious because of their destination and value.
With the help of sniffer dogs, the investigators discovered vacuum-packed bags containing a drug that was later identified as ketamine among sealed Italian groceries.
Expensive designer drug
Ketamine was once developed as an anaesthetic and is now increasingly being used as a party drug. It is particularly popular in wealthy circles, where it is used as an ingredient for "pink cocaine" - a designer drug that can cost up to 400 euros per gram.
According to the Guardia di Finanza, ketamine is considered socially dangerous; the international market is growing rapidly and is becoming increasingly lucrative for criminal networks.