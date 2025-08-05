Ever since Anita Ekberg bathed in the Trevi Fountain in Rome in the Fellini film "La Dolce Vita" in 1960, tourists have been recreating the iconic scene. IMAGO/NurPhoto

Bans are increasing in Italian vacation resorts to curb mass tourism, pollution and disrespectful behavior.

Strange tourist rulesNumerous rules have recently been introduced, especially in popular cities and seaside resorts - some of which are quite bizarre.

Calabria: Curfew for young people

The vacation resort of Praia a Mare in the southern Italian region of Calabria has introduced a night-time curfew for children. In future, children and young people under the age of 14 must be home by 00:30 at the latest. This is to prevent them from driving around on e-scooters and other electric vehicles, as this has already endangered their own safety as well as that of holidaymakers and residents on several occasions. The measure is valid until the end of September.

In the event of violations, the responsible persons who breach their duty of supervision face fines of 250 euros. In his decree, the mayor emphasized that minors are exposed to physical and psychological risks when going out at night.

Sardinia: No digging of sand pits

Sardinia is also strict with tourists. On popular beaches such as La Pelosa or Cala Mariolu, it is strictly forbidden to take sand or shells with you. Failure to comply can result in fines of up to 3000 euros. It is also forbidden to lie on beach towels without a mat and to dig sand pits to protect the beach.

Cinque Terre: Do not walk on hiking trails with flip-flops

In the villages of the Cinque Terre on the Ligurian coast, walking on the hiking trails with flip-flops or sandals is punishable by a fine of up to 2500 euros.

Puglia: No loud music on boats near the coast

In Puglia, the coast guard prohibits boats from playing or listening to loud music within 500 meters of the coast.

Portofino: Sitting or lying on streets, walls, sidewalks or in parks is prohibited

The picturesque coastal town of Portofino in Italy is also implementing new measures to ensure the peace and quiet of residents and tourists. Not only walking barefoot has been banned until the end of the summer season. Sitting or lying on streets, walls, sidewalks or in parks is also prohibited in future.

Begging is also prohibited, even if it is not intrusive. Anyone who lingers in public places with suitcases, picnic equipment or jukeboxes also risks a fine - between 25 and 500 euros depending on the offense.

Rome: cooling off in fountains prohibited

Even in cultural cities, you have to abide by certain rules. In Rome, eating on the steps of churches or the Spanish Steps, a landmark of the Eternal City, is prohibited. The same applies to jumping into fountains, wearing revealing clothing in churches or chaining "love locks" to iron bars. You can fill up bottles at the drinking water fountains, but washing your feet or clothes is prohibited.

Florence: Do not eat near monuments

In Florence, tourists are not allowed to eat in streets or squares in the old town that are directly adjacent to churches or monuments. The aim is to ensure cleanliness and respect for the cultural heritage.

"Italy loves tourists, but expects them to be considerate. If you find out about the local rules beforehand, you can avoid penalties and help to preserve the beauty of the country," appealed Tourism Minister Daniela Santanché.