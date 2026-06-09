For the first time, Europe will have its own astronaut in Nasa's lunar program - Italian Luca Parmitano. The 49-year-old is one of the four astronauts on "Artemis 3", said Jared Isaacman, head of the US space agency Nasa.

"Artemis 3" is scheduled for launch in 2027 - but not to the moon, only for tests in Earth orbit. The crew will also include Americans Andre Douglas, Frank Rubio and Randy Bresnik, with Bob Hines standing by as a replacement in case of emergency.

Unlike originally planned, "Artemis 3" does not include a moon landing. Instead, the coupling of the spaceship "Orion" with lunar landing systems is to be tested. With the "Artemis" program, the US space agency NASA is aiming for a permanent presence on the moon.

The head of the European Space Agency (Esa), Josef Aschbacher, said at the end of 2025: "I have decided that the first Europeans to fly on a lunar mission will be Esa astronauts of German, French and Italian nationality.

Swiss participation is still written in the stars

It is still unclear when the new Swiss astronaut Marco Sieber will fly into space for the first time, as Esa announced on Tuesday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The 49-year-old Luca Parmitano is married and has two children. He trained at the Italian Air Force Academy and was a test pilot. He was selected as an Esa astronaut in 2009, was on the ISS space station twice and was involved in docking maneuvers there several times.

Nasa chief changes the "Artemis" program

At the end of February, Nasa CEO Jared Isaacman surprisingly announced a change in strategy for the Artemis program: Artemis 3 will be launched in 2027, but will not land on the moon as planned.

Instead, the "Orion" spacecraft will only fly in a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and the crew will test coupling with one or two lunar landers. There could then be two moon landing missions in 2028: "Artemis 4" and "Artemis 5". However, there have been repeated delays in the past.

For the first time in more than half a century, humans flew close to the moon again at the beginning of April. They did not land. The "Artemis 2" crew included three Americans and one Canadian.

The "Artemis" program - named after the goddess of the moon and twin sister of the god Apollo from Greek mythology - was announced by NASA in 2017. It originally envisaged a manned moon landing - with "Artemis 3" - by 2024.