Marsa Alam on the Red Sea Italian tourist dies in shark attack in Egypt

29.12.2024 - 16:46

A great white shark. (symbolic picture)
A great white shark. (symbolic picture)
Bild: Helmut Fohringer/EPA/dpa

A tourist from Italy has been killed and another injured in a shark attack in south-eastern Egypt. The attack took place near Marsa Alam on the Red Sea.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A tourist from Italy has been killed and another injured in a shark attack in south-eastern Egypt.
  • The attack took place on a stretch of beach in Marsa Alam on the Red Sea.
  • The man killed is said to have been a diver.
A tourist from Italy has been killed and another injured in a shark attack in south-eastern Egypt. Environment Minister Jasmin Fuad announced a thorough investigation into the incident. The affected beach section in Marsa Alam on the Red Sea will be closed for two days.

According to the ministry, the attack occurred in deep water outside the actual swimming area. According to the Italian news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos, the victims were two Italians. Ansa also described the victim as a "diver".

Shark attacks are relatively rare worldwide, with many more people dying every year from snake bites or dog attacks, for example. But they cause quite a stir. On Saturday, a fisherman was killed by a shark off the north-east coast of Australia.