A sinkhole has formed under the tracks. Vigili del Fuoco

Severe storms cause damage in several Italian regions. A train accident almost occurred in Lombardy.

Several regions in Italy are currently being hit by severe storms. The regions of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio as well as parts of Lombardy are particularly affected.

The Milan-Lecco railroad line had to be interrupted on Wednesday due to a fire department operation. There was almost a catastrophe: In the province of Lecco, a train came to a halt just a few meters from a sinkhole caused by the rain.

However, there were numerous inconveniences and emergency calls due to flooding, landslides and falling trees not only in the province of Lecco, but also in the provinces of Como and Varese.

Numerous emergency calls

In several regions, the fire department received numerous emergency calls due to flooding, landslides and falling trees.

Due to the heavy rainfall, the fire department in the province of Como had to evacuate some houses in the municipalities of Torno and Blevio, which were affected by the flooding of several mountain streams. Some drivers had to be rescued because they were trapped in their vehicles.