A heat alert has been issued in several Italian cities. A young woman dies near Turin after working out in a gym without air conditioning.

A 22-year-old Italian woman died after visiting a gym without air conditioning. According to the emergency services, the young woman from the municipality of Chieri near the northern Italian city of Turin was admitted to hospital with a heart attack, but could not be saved.

According to the gym, the windows on the second floor were open to let fresh air into the rooms. However, due to the high temperatures, this hardly brought any refreshment, it was said. The woman collapsed during a training session. Even resuscitation attempts with a defibrillator could not help her. It was unclear to what extent the heat triggered the woman's heart attack.

Temperatures well above 30 degrees

In Italy, temperatures have been well above 30 degrees in many places for more than a week. Heat alerts have been issued in several cities such as Rome, Florence and Venice. The health authorities recommend avoiding physical exertion outside.