The Globus department store on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich. KEYSTONE

The Globus Group is getting new management: Italian Pierluigi Cocchini is taking the helm as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The previous CEO Franco Savastano has to go.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pierluigi Cocchini takes over the management of the Globus Group.

Franco Savastano is leaving Globus after a transition phase at the end of March.

The Thai Central Group is planning deeper synergies with its European department stores. Show more

The Globus Group is reorganizing its top management. Pierluigi Cocchini, previously operational head of the Italian department store chain Rinascente, will become the new Chairman of the Globus Board of Directors. As reported by the "Handelszeitung" newspaper, the company informed staff of the change on Wednesday morning.

Cocchini will take over the strategic management of the Swiss department store group and will also look for a new CEO. The current CEO Franco Savastano will leave the company at the end of March after a transitional phase.

Cocchini, who has managed Rinascente for eight years and modernized the company, has already been active at the Globus headquarters in Zurich for months. According to "Handelszeitung", he has long since set the tone there. The experienced manager has increased Rinascente's turnover to over one billion euros - more than twice as much as Globus.

Strategic realignment under Thai leadership

His predecessor Savastano had to overcome various challenges in recent years. In addition to restructuring the Globus department stores and refocusing on the luxury segment, he also had to overcome the turmoil surrounding former co-owner René Benko, whose financial problems changed the company structure. As a result, the Thai Central Group acquired a majority stake in Globus.

The Central Group, which in addition to Globus also owns Rinascente, Selfridges and other European department stores, is pursuing a different strategy. Its aim is to realize synergies in the double-digit million range through closer integration of the luxury department stores. The main focus is on back office areas, marketing, purchasing and online strategy. Savastano, on the other hand, saw only limited savings potential in these areas due to national characteristics.

As the "Handelszeitung" explains further, Central Group CEO Tos Chirathivat is planning far-reaching structural changes. In future, not only Globus and Rinascente are to work more closely together, but the other nine European department stores in the group are also to be more closely integrated. This is to be managed from Milan, with the Swiss retail expert André Maeder as coordinator.

It is not yet clear exactly how this will work. According to the "Handelszeitung", far-reaching changes are likely to be made in the coming months.