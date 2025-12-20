In this house in a forest in Abruzzo, the family of five lived in simple conditions. IMAGO/Italy Photo Press (Archivbild)

This is probably the first time that three siblings have experienced electricity and a shower. A so-called forest family moves many people in Italy. Deputy Prime Minister Salvini also speaks out.

Before Christmas, the debate about the "forest family" flared up again in Italy.

The family of five will probably not be allowed to celebrate Christmas together in their house in Abruzzo.

In November, the authorities temporarily withdrew custody of the three children from the British-Australian couple due to the living conditions in the forest.

The case got rolling when the children were hospitalized with mushroom poisoning about a year ago. Show more

The fate of a family of five who lived in a remote house in the forest in Abruzzo has moved many people in Italy in the run-up to Christmas. The so-called forest family, which has been the subject of debate there for weeks, will probably not be able to celebrate Christmas together in their house in the forest. It seems that the final word on the family's future has not yet been spoken: According to their lawyers, it is once again the turn of the juvenile court, report the broadcaster Rai News and the "Corriere della Sera", among others.

The authorities had temporarily withdrawn custody of the three children from the British-Australian parents in November due to the living conditions in the forest and placed the eight-year-old girl and two six-year-old twin siblings in a home for the time being. The parents have now failed in their appeal against this decision by the juvenile court in L'Aquila before the court of appeal.

Fierce debate right up to Italy's government

This intensified the debate once again. "There is only one word for these judges: disgrace," commented Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the right-wing governing party Lega, Matteo Salvini, on Platform X. "Children are not the property of the state, they must be able to live and grow up with the love of their mother and father."

Social services had assessed the situation in the forest as unsuitable for the children to grow up in, also in view of the hygienic conditions. They also attested to their social isolation; the children did not go to school.

According to the media, the children had seen electric light switches and a shower for the first time in the care facility. The parents had made a conscious decision to live outside of consumer society. They lived in very basic conditions in a stone house in the forest without running water or electricity. According to the media, the mother sees the children every day and the father is allowed to visit them regularly.

Hoping for a reunion soon

The family's lawyers expressed confidence that the family could soon be reunited, as the parents have indicated a willingness to cooperate with the authorities and social services. The juvenile court would have to decide again and take into account the changes already achieved.

A businessman who took the father into his home told the newspaper "Repubblica" that the man was very depressed. He seems to have had second thoughts about his previous lifestyle: "I think he reconsidered it the moment he accepted my house with its own bathroom and all the comforts, albeit environmentally friendly," the entrepreneur told the newspaper.

The case got rolling when the children were hospitalized with mushroom poisoning about a year ago. At that time, the youth welfare office took the family into its sights.