Italy has won the world championship in blind wine tasting for the first time. At Château Dauzac in the Médoc region of south-west France, the Italian team beat the teams from Switzerland and Taiwan, who finished tied for second place.

The blind tasting world championship was held for the twelfth time. Teams from 39 countries took part in the competition. The tasting program opened with a Spanish sparkling wine from the Corpinnat wine-growing region south of Barcelona and ended with a French white wine from the Jura.

In between, wines from New Zealand, Italy, Germany, Argentina and Lebanon were served.

