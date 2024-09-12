The dengue virus is transmitted by the Asian tiger mosquito, which has also been spotted in Switzerland. sda (Archivbild)

The dengue virus is on the rise worldwide. The first two local cases this year have now been detected in Italy. Those infected had not previously been abroad.

Two people have been infected with the dengue virus in Italy. They had not previously traveled.

Dengue is a viral disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes in tropical and subtropical climates and can be life-threatening.

It can be transmitted by the Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes aegypti), some of which are already found in southern Europe. Show more

The first two local dengue cases have been detected in Italy this year. Two people in the northern Italian provinces of Brescia and Reggio Emilia were infected this summer with the disease transmitted by some mosquito species, which is widespread in tropical and subtropical areas - even though they had not traveled before. This was announced by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) in Rome.

Severe bleeding and organ damage

Many people show no symptoms or only a low fever after infection. In severe cases, however, severe bleeding and organ damage can occur.

From January 1 to September 10, 2024, the Higher Institute of Health recorded a total of 412 dengue cases. Apart from the two local cases, all were infected after traveling abroad.

No deaths have been reported so far. Last year, there were a total of 275 dengue cases in Italy, 82 of which were autochthonous cases. These are infections that occur outside a region that is typical for transmission.

