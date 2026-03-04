The tragic death of the little boy moved the country for weeks. Bild: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The fate of little Domenico moved people far beyond Italy. Before the funeral, there were once again many tears. The stores in his home town remain closed.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italy has bid farewell to little Domenico, who did not survive the transplant of a broken donor heart.

The coffin of the two-year-old boy was laid out before the funeral in the cathedral of his home town of Nola near Naples.

Among the several thousand mourners were many parents with small children holding white flowers. Show more

Italy has bid farewell to little Domenico, who did not survive the transplant of a broken donor heart. The coffin of the two-year-old boy was laid out before the funeral in the cathedral of his home town of Nola near Naples. Among the several thousand mourners were many parents with small children holding white flowers. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also attended the ceremony in the church, which was filled to capacity. Many tears were shed.

The tragic case had moved the country for weeks. The little boy, who was born with a serious heart defect, had received a donor heart transplant shortly before Christmas. However, the replacement organ never functioned because it was cooled incorrectly during transportation. Domenico finally died last weekend in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Naples.

Public prosecutor's office investigates doctors

Several doctors and paramedics are now under investigation - both in the southern Italian city where the heart was transplanted and in Bolzano (South Tyrol), where it had been removed from a boy who had died. During transportation, the replacement organ was not cooled with conventional ice as usual, but came into contact with much colder dry ice. This caused it to literally freeze to death.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also attended the funeral. Bild: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Despite this, the doctors in Naples decided to transplant the heart. According to media reports, an attempt was even made to thaw the frozen organ with hot water. Domenico was then kept alive by a machine for almost two months, which also resulted in severe damage to other organs. In the end, there was no hope for him.

Mother demands "justice" from the judiciary

The parents hope that the investigation will shed light on who is to blame for their child's death. Mother Patrizia Mercolino said: "Now is the time to mourn Domenico. After that, we will resume the fight for justice." The doctor who was responsible for the operation in Naples has since been suspended from his job. In an interview at the beginning of the week, he described himself as a "victim", which caused new outrage.

Domenico's mother, Patrizia Mercolino, holds a picture of her son at the funeral. Bild: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

There was applause as the small white coffin was carried into Nola Cathedral. The town of 3,000 inhabitants declared the day an official day of mourning. Most stores remained closed. Hundreds of posters with the boy's photo were hung in the streets and on the square in front of the cathedral. Some relatives held up T-shirts with the inscription "Il nostro guerriero" ("Our warrior"). This was the name his mother had given Domenico.

More than 13,000 people in Europe are currently in urgent need of a new organ. In Germany alone, according to the Organ Transplantation Foundation, more than 1100 people were waiting for a donor heart at the end of the year.