Italy is setting up "red zones" in several major cities. People who are violent, have a criminal record or are classified as dangerous by the police can be removed from these zones by the executive without a court order.

This measure will initially affect Florence, Bologna and Milan from New Year's Eve until the end of March, according to the Ministry of the Interior in Rome. The establishment of the "red zones" is important to ensure public safety, according to the Italian Ministry of the Interior.

The ministry has taken security measures - also in view of New Year's Eve - for railroad stations and their surroundings, but also for other urban areas such as nightlife districts where a high concentration of people is expected.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi explained that these regulations would also be particularly useful in areas where crime and drug trafficking are widespread. Italy also tightened anti-terrorism controls at the start of the Catholic Jubilee Year on December 24. Increased controls were imposed on churches, train stations and airports. Places where leisure events and trade fairs are held will also be more heavily guarded.