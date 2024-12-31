Auckland has become the first major city in the world to welcome the year 2025. Thousands of people in the New Zealand metropolis counted down the last seconds until midnight and cheered on a colorful fireworks display that was shot into the air from the country's tallest building, the Sky Tower. The city also put on a light show for locals and tourists.
12.07 p.m.
Italy tightens security measures in several city centers
Italy is setting up "red zones" in several major cities. People who are violent, have a criminal record or are classified as dangerous by the police can be removed from these zones by the executive without a court order.
This measure will initially affect Florence, Bologna and Milan from New Year's Eve until the end of March, according to the Ministry of the Interior in Rome. The establishment of the "red zones" is important to ensure public safety, according to the Italian Ministry of the Interior.
The ministry has taken security measures - also in view of New Year's Eve - for railroad stations and their surroundings, but also for other urban areas such as nightlife districts where a high concentration of people is expected.
Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi explained that these regulations would also be particularly useful in areas where crime and drug trafficking are widespread. Italy also tightened anti-terrorism controls at the start of the Catholic Jubilee Year on December 24. Increased controls were imposed on churches, train stations and airports. Places where leisure events and trade fairs are held will also be more heavily guarded.
11 a.m.
2025 has already begun on the South Pacific atoll of Kiritimati
2025 is here - on an atoll in the South Seas. Kiritimati, with a population of around 7300, is the first place in the world to start the new year, at 11.00 a.m. German time. The atoll is part of the island republic of Kiribati, which has several time zones and stretches along the equator in the middle of the South Pacific.
Just 15 minutes later, we continue on to the Chatham Islands, which belong to New Zealand. The islands with just over 700 inhabitants are located around 800 kilometers east of New Zealand and have their own time zone. New Zealand and the island states of Samoa and Tonga celebrate the New Year at 12.00 noon Swiss time.
10.25 a.m.
Thousands of police officers on duty in Germany
Police and fire departments in Germany are preparing for a major operation. In Berlin alone, 3,000 police officers are on the streets at night, according to the authorities. A further 1,000 officers are on duty in police stations and patrol cars. Federal police officers are also out and about. In North Rhine-Westphalia, more than 7,300 police officers provide security. Even before the turn of the year, there were many police deployments due to firecrackers.
Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser announced a crackdown by security forces. She told the German Press Agency: "Perpetrators of violence who attack police and emergency services must feel the full force of the law." Ever since New Year's Eve 2015/16 in Cologne with numerous sexual assaults on women on the Domplatte, a security debate has repeatedly dominated the days around New Year's Eve.
9.45 a.m.
Greeks and Cypriots opt for firecrackers without the bang
More environmentally friendly and better for animals: In Greece and Cyprus, "silent fireworks" are to be used at the turn of the year. Modern pyrotechnics offer unique rocket magic with all the popular effects, but without the noise pollution of traditional fireworks, according to the city administration of the Cypriot port city of Limassol. In Athens, in addition to the noiseless pyrotechnics, drones will also paint effects in the sky.
7.31 a.m.
Sydney prepares for mega fireworks display
In the Australian city of Sydney, thousands are searching for the best spots for the New Year's Eve fireworks - many hours before the spectacle begins. The organizers promise a bombastic show.
While preparations for the gigantic New Year's Eve fireworks display were still in full swing in the Australian metropolis of Sydney, many onlookers had already secured the best spots since the morning.
Around the harbor district with the Harbour Bridge and the iconic Opera House, thousands took up position many hours before the light spectacle in perfect weather - equipped with picnic blankets, camping chairs and tents.
It's summer down under at the moment. The Royal Botanic Gardens and the area directly around the Opera House are considered particularly good locations.
Sydney prepares for mega fireworks display - Gallery
Since the early morning, happy people have been camping out in the shade around Sydney Harbour in 28 degree temperatures to experience the famous fireworks display.
Image: Keystone
Particularly keen fireworks fans have already pitched tents the night before and brought parasols to protect themselves from the intense sunshine.
Image: Keystone
Hundreds of police officers are deployed on the water and on land around Sydney Harbour.
Image: Keystone
Sydney prepares for mega fireworks display - Gallery
Since the early morning, happy people have been camping out in the shade around Sydney Harbour in 28 degree temperatures to experience the famous fireworks display.
Image: Keystone
Particularly keen fireworks fans have already pitched tents the night before and brought parasols to protect themselves from the intense sunshine.
Image: Keystone
Hundreds of police officers are deployed on the water and on land around Sydney Harbour.
Image: Keystone
6.50 a.m.
Denmark's king continues his mother's New Year tradition
Denmark's King Frederik X will give a live New Year's address to the people of his kingdom for the first time on New Year's Eve (18:00). The 56-year-old is thus continuing an old tradition that achieved cult status under his mother and predecessor Queen Margrethe II (84).